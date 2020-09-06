SMITH, John Robert



Passed peacefully on the morning of August 18, 2020,



one month before his 91st birthday.



--



John was preceded in death by Caroline,



his beloved wife of 66 years,



and one infant great-granddaughter.



John is survived by his three sons, Robert (Margaret),



Bryan and Kevin (Lynne); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren,



his brothers, George and Alfred and his sister, Edna (Stan).



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



--



Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.









