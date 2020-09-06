1/
John Robert Smith
SMITH, John Robert

Passed peacefully on the morning of August 18, 2020,

one month before his 91st birthday.

--

John was preceded in death by Caroline,

his beloved wife of 66 years,

and one infant great-granddaughter.

John is survived by his three sons, Robert (Margaret),

Bryan and Kevin (Lynne); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren,

his brothers, George and Alfred and his sister, Edna (Stan).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

--

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
