SMITH, John Robert
Passed peacefully on the morning of August 18, 2020,
one month before his 91st birthday.
--
John was preceded in death by Caroline,
his beloved wife of 66 years,
and one infant great-granddaughter.
John is survived by his three sons, Robert (Margaret),
Bryan and Kevin (Lynne); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren,
his brothers, George and Alfred and his sister, Edna (Stan).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
--
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 6, 2020.