GALLARDO, John S.
Our beloved John, 94, peacefully passed away to join our Lord Savior on May 4, 2019. He was born on El Dia de San Juan Bautista, June 24, 1924, the son of Juan and Maria Saenz Gallardo. He grew up on S. Meyer in Barrio Viejo. He is predeceased by his siblings, Vivian Duarte (Andy), Robert and Mike Gallardo. He is pre-deceased by his brothers-in-law, Frank (Mary) Carrillo, Leo Carrillo and Msgr. Arsenio Carrillo. He is survived by his brother, Manny Gallardo (Mary); his brothers and sisters-in-law, Emma Carrillo, Genaro Carrillo (Charlotte) and Tony Carrillo (Anna). His loving wife and "Sweetheart" of 70 years, Tillie Carrillo Gallardo will miss him dearly as well as his children, John, Daniel Gallardo (Anita), Elaine May (Gary) and Edward Gallardo. He is survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He served more than three years in WWII as a medic in the U.S. Army. For most of his career, John worked for TUSD in the plumbing and facilities department. John was an active parishioner of St. Ambrose Parish and St. Augustine Cathedral. John was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for more than 40 years. Services will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Augustine Cathedral at 192 S. Stone Ave. The Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Big John, please consider a donation to the Community Food Bank or the St. Vincent de Paul Society of any parish. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019