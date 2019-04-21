SCHMICH, John Richard John Schmich, age 70, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. John and his family lived in Tucson since 1985 when he was relocated to Arizona by his employer. John was born in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967 and served as an Aviation Electrician while deployed to Vietnam from 1970-1971. After leaving the Marine Corps, John began his career as a Medical Electrical Engineer in 1971 with American Hospital Supply in Romulus, Michigan. Amidst numerous corporate mergers, he retired from Siemens in 2011 after 40 continuous years of service. During John's retirement he enjoyed taking his grandchildren on road trips and attending their sporting events. You could also find him in the poker room at the casino or anticipating the holiday card games with family and friends. John is survived by his wife, Debbie: children, Army Warrant Officer CW5 Brandon Schmich, Brenton (Krystal) Schmich, and daughter-in-law, Amanda (Brodie) Schmich; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Camden, Austin and Jackson Schmich. He is also survived by his sisters, Marcy (Terri Sachnik) Schmich and Sandra (Tim) Mennitt; brothers, Frank Schmich and Blane (Susi) Schmich; eight nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and great-nephews. John was preceded in death by his son, Brodie Schmich in 2001, and parents, Richard and Mary Schmich, and sister-in-law, Barbara Schmich. Funeral Services and burial will be held in Toledo, Ohio. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the . Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary