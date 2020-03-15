SHANNON, John
at the age of 95 passed on February 16, 2020 into the arms of his beloved wife, Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Born in County Leitrim, Ireland, John moved to NYC in 1948 and drove a bus for the MTA. He later moved to Buffalo, NY in 1954 and went on to become a successful real estate investor. John's loves in life were his family, his business, dancing and his dog, Prince. The funeral service will be held at St. Francis De Salles Church, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., 1376 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ. Donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul. 820 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ. Arrangments by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020