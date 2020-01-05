SHELBY, John T.
passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from an apparent heart attack. John, 50, was an estate law attorney and CPA with law firm Hillman & Shelby, practicing in Tucson for 18 years. He is survived by his four children: Taylor 23, Jenae 18, Kennedy 14 and Fiona 5. He leaves his partner, Amy Loney, mother of his youngest Fiona, and his former wife, Teresa Boden, mother of his three older children. Also surviving are his mother, Gail P. Shelby; brother, Steven Shelby and sister, Suzanne Shelby Maki. His father, Thomas W. Shelby, preceded him in death on November 14, 2019. A 1991 graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.S. in accounting, John attained a juris doctor in 2000, also from the UofA. John was a member of the Arizona Bar Association and Southern Arizona Estate Planners Association. John's lively spirit and tremendous sideline enthusiasm will be greatly missed.A Funeral Mass will be offered at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 5105 N. Valley View Road on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with reception to follow in Parish Hall. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020