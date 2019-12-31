Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, John

71, passed on December 28, 2019. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his battle with lung cancer. He was born in Champaign, Illinois on July 22, 1948 and moved to Tucson in 1975. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Thompson; two daughters, Casey and Taylor; older siblings, Mike Thompson and Cini Green. He was blessed to see the recent birth of his grandchild, Penny Thompson Eldredge. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020 at University City Church. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now