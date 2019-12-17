Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Mcdonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MCDONALD, John W.



John was born December 18, 1945 and died December 14, 2019. He died as he lived -- well and with dignity. John was a man of great integrity. He had a fine wit and a grand sense of humor. He worked as a lawyer and a rancher. He loved fly fishing, fine novels, horse racing, and a good drink. Above all, he loved his family and friends and treated them well. He lived a full and happy life. He will be missed. He leaves behind his wife, Connie; his daughters, Kate and Colleen; his sister, Tomi and his four grandchildren. His Memorial will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reid Park Doubletree Hotel. In lieu of flowers - suggested donations to Youth on their Own, Primavera, or the Educational Enrichment Foundation.







