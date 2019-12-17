John W. Mcdonald


MCDONALD, John W.

John was born December 18, 1945 and died December 14, 2019. He died as he lived -- well and with dignity. John was a man of great integrity. He had a fine wit and a grand sense of humor. He worked as a lawyer and a rancher. He loved fly fishing, fine novels, horse racing, and a good drink. Above all, he loved his family and friends and treated them well. He lived a full and happy life. He will be missed. He leaves behind his wife, Connie; his daughters, Kate and Colleen; his sister, Tomi and his four grandchildren. His Memorial will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reid Park Doubletree Hotel. In lieu of flowers - suggested donations to Youth on their Own, Primavera, or the Educational Enrichment Foundation.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 17, 2019
