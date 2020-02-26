Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
John Ward Erskine

John Ward Erskine Obituary
ERSKINE, John Ward

Age 78, died on February 14, 2020 of cancer. John was born in West Virginia and was an Air Force veteran. He graduated from Michigan State University and became an accomplished electrical and aerospace engineer whose design work is still implemented on both military and civilian projects. He was a pilot, avid traveler, tennis player, diver; and most importantly, a husband, father, and proud Papa. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jan; his children, David (Andrea) and Deborah (Dina) and grandchildren, Riley, Avery and Adley. John will be profoundly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to a in his memory. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 26, 2020
