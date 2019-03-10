BECKER, Jonathan 48, Despite multiple developmental, physical, and psychiatric challenges, Jon lived an integrated community life due to love of family and friends, DDD, TUSD, CODAC, Desert Horizons, and Mike Christenson Foster Home. Survived by Ruth and Rev. Loren Schaller and the Becker, Warskow, Weinstein, Schaller and Stedman families. Service, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Rd., reception to follow. Memorials to Redeemer Lutheran School or favorite charity.
|
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 10, 2019