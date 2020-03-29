BULLINGTON, Jonathan "Todd"
was born in Tucson, and passed away on March 25, 2020 in Sahuarita, AZ. He is survived by his wife, Toni Garcia-Bullington; daughter, Madison; mother, Barbara Moseley; sisters, Heather Clenet, Danielle Emich-Bullington, Siobhan Gallagher and brother, Ryan Bullington and aunts, uncles and cousins who were very close. He was a very loving husband and father who will be missed dearly. Todd loved traveling to Santa Barbara for family visits and beaches. As a young man, he surfed in Carpinteria, and was an avid bull rider who traveled the rodeo circuit. He graduated from Amphi High and attended the UofA earning an MPA degree from Eller which led to his employment of 17 years at the City of Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LiteracyConnects.org. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 29, 2020