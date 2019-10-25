SMITH, Josef Riley



passed away October 7, 2019, lamented by his beloved wife, Susan; seven children, five stepcnildren, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and colleagues.Born October 1, 1926 in Council Bluffs, IA, Dr. Smith attended Pine Bluff (AK) High School. He graduated with friends with whom he maintained life-long relationships. He enlisted in the US Navy, studied medicine at Tulane University, and interned at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He did a residency at Northwestern University in Chicago. He then joined the faculty at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He practiced five years in Youngstown, Ohio and joined Group Health in Tucson in 1979. He founded Tucson Pulmonology, retiring at age 80. He tinkered with photography, and loved "fixing things" especially at the family cottage in Canada. His was a life well lived.







