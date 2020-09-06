SILVA, Joseph and MagdalenaJoe and MargeJoe, 98, passed away on August 25, 2020. He was born in Lexington, IL in 1922 to Nobert Silba and Julia Costillo. His brothers decided to change the family name to Silva. Marge was born in Chicago in 1925 to Jose and Paula (Cobos) Ibarra. She died in 2012 of Alzheimer's. Joe and Marge were married 67 years. Their parents emigrated from Mexico to Illinois. In a WWII Army training accident Joe lost his right hand and left eye. Joe and Marge were married in 1945. When a doctor told them one of their children would not survive another Chicago winter Joe left a job with Social Security and they moved to Tucson in 1953. Ray and Norma Barbara, Chicago friends who had moved to Tucson, helped the Silvas get settled. Marge and Norma remained best friends for the rest of their lives.Joe and Marge are survived by their eight children, Janine Martin (Craig, deceased), Elaine Norrid (Larry), Joe Wayne (Pat Jones-Silva), Michael (Debbie), Danny, Gregory, Jovita Chambers (Albert) and Mary; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. All of their children graduated from Salpointe High School and all of their descendants live in Tucson with the exception of grandson, Adam Silva who lives in Brooklyn, NY.Joe was employed by Davis-Monthan Commissary while Marge raised the children, took care of grandchildren and arranged social events. Joe was a fan of Salpointe, UofA and Chicago Bears football and UofA basketball and softball.His daughter Mary, grandson Jon and Drs.Tuli and Hee extended Joe's wellbeing.A private celebration and remembrance of his life was recently held by family. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.