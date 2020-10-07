LOVALLO, Joseph Arthur



age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday evening, October 1, 2020. Born September 18, 1938, in Mt. Iron, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Joseph and Delia Lovallo.



Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy A. Lovallo; along with three children, Grant Lovallo (Leticia), Lisa Lovallo (Terri), Lesley Lovallo and three grandchildren, Gavin Lovallo, Jordyn Lovallo and Taylor Lovallo. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.



Joe loved sports. He played football for the University of Minnesota where he earned his bachelor's degree in political science and minor in history. In 2009 he was inducted into the college football hall of fame for his outstanding performance as an all-American player. He also played hockey, baseball, basketball and ran track. After graduating from the University of Minnesota he and his wife Nancy moved to Tucson where he attended law school at the University of Arizona. Joseph graduated law school and went on to become a highly respected defense attorney in Tucson. He also loved to build things; he was an expert craftsman. His love of building compelled him to become a general contractor and land developer in addition to his legal career. He always seemed happiest when he was working with his hands.



During his spare time, he traveled throughout the US, Canada and abroad with his family. He had an adventurous spirit with a strong desire to experience new customs and learn about different cultures. He was a student of life.



Private services will be held for the family. Therefore, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Peppi's House: TMC Foundation, 5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson AZ 85712. Please note on your check that you want your donation to benefit TMC Hospice. Arragements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store