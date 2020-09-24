CANFIELD, Joseph Bretknown to his family and friends as "Bret", passed away July 21, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Tucson May 24, 1958 and living most of his life there, Bret was a graduate of Saguaro High School. He also spent a number of years in Carlsbad, California where he enjoyed surfing. He was a kind, caring, loving, non-judgmental man who made friends easily and had many of them. His great passion was playing the guitar at which he excelled as a lead guitarist. From his early Tucson band "Hawk's Flight" and his California band "Seraphim", Bret continued playing in other bands, keeping in touch with his band mates and playing with family members and friends until his passing. Bret was an award- winning employee with AAA Towing in Tucson. He is survived by his father, Joe Canfield; his mother and step-father, Jerri and Harry Zinsli; his sisters, Christy Long (Russell) and Nancy Jo Strauss; stepsisters, Debbie Frey and Bonnie Drenski; stepbrothers, Dan and David Drenski and loved ones, Bret Jones, Nicole "Nikki" Jones, Jennifer Long, Emily Long-Williams (Nick Williams), Francie Edens (Nathan Edens), Katie Frey Bejar and Paul Frey, Jr. Bret will be greatly missed. No formal memorial planned at this time. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.