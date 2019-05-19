Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WILCOX, Joseph Burket



of Oro Valley, Arizona died, Tuesday May 7, 2019. He was born in Douglas, Arizona on May 27, 1930 to Bruce L. Wilcox and Hazel Burket Wilcox. He graduated from Tucson High School and the University of Arizona. He took pride in his service and the friendships established in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, as an officer on the Tucson Police Department, as a newsman and News Director with KOLD Radio and TV, and then subsequently as an officer of Tucson Electric Power for 27 years, retiring in 1990. Joe was a man of deep Christian faith and an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane Wilcox Wilcox; his children, Catherine (Douglas) Skow of Tucson, Frank "Vic" (Crystal) Wilcox of Loveland, Colorado and Reverend Jennifer (Michael) Cummins of Tucson; grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Skow, LeeAnn (Jarret) Sample, Wesley Wilcox, Jonathan Wilcox, Nicolle Cummins and great- granddaughter, Peyton Skow. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, Joe asked that contributions be made to the "Tortolita Presbyterian Church 20/20 Capitol Campaign", 10710 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019

