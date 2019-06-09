ABNEY, EMC (SS) Joseph David
June 10, 1940 - June 4, 2019
went to meet his heavenly family on June 4, 2019. Born in Phoenix he grew up in Winslow, AZ. He leaves his wife, Carolyn Jean Abney and daughters, Marguerite Hensger of Tucson and Elizabeth Malivck of Glenshaw, PA; brother, Louis Abney of Tucson: grandchildren, Shawn Hensger of Pleasanton, CA; Carolyn Coleman of Las Vegas, NV; Matt Hensger of Tucson; Jessica Malivck of Van Nuys, CA and Emily Edgerton of Atlanta, GA and many cousins. He is predeceased by son, Joseph II; sister, Marguerite Abney and brother, Col. Floyd Abney. Joseph spent 20 years in the Navy. He served on a submarine during his Naval career. He was part of the Bay of Pigs Offensive and other Cold War offensives. After retiring he worked for IBM in the model shop. He was an active volunteer for the Old Pueblo Trolley for many years laying track to motormen. A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with military honors at 6:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. A Mass will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Pueblo Trolley Historical Division.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019