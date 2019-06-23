Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix , AZ 85018 (602)-840-5600 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Brophy Chapel 4701 N. Central Avenue Phoenix , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOLAN, Joseph



The Dolan Family is heartbroken over their loss of Joe Dolan, who passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 65. Dolan grew up in Dallas, Texas and later moved with his mother, Marianne, to Morenci, Arizona, where he worked in the copper mines, then went on to receive his BA in English Literature in 1977 and his Law Degree in 1982 from the University of Arizona. Joe married his wife, Jane, on June 6, 1987 and together they have two daughters, Katie and Annie Joe. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a successful lawyer, quick-witted and well-dressed, a great dancer, and a lover of music — everything from the Sex Pistols to Chet Baker to Tammy Wynette — and literature — from Herodotus to A. A. Milne to Jim Thompson. Above all, he will be remembered by his wife and daughters as the perfect husband and father. He is also survived by his brother, Jim and sister, Mary. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated to honor Joe Dolan at Brophy Chapel, 4701 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Because Joe loved animals, The Dolan Family asks that you make a donation in his name to the World Wildlife Fund. And then play your favorite song full blast. Arrangements by WHITNEY & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME.







