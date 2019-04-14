Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph DUPONT Jr.. View Sign

DUPONT, Joseph Jr. L/Col Joseph DuPont Jr., USAF (Ret) passed away April 6, 2019, at Casa de la Luz, Tucson. He was a quiet and generous man who, above all, loved his wife, his children, and his country. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn; his three children, Shelly, Shanna Garbooshian (Mike) and Daniel; and one granddaughter, Emily Garbooshian. Born April 9, 1935, he grew up in a close-knit Italian family in Bristol, RI. He worked during high school and college for his father's trucking company, DuPont Express, as well as for Narragansett Brewery. After graduating from Colt High School he attended Brown University and graduated in 1957 under the ROTC program. He then began his 28 year career as an Air Force pilot flying everything from jets (T-33 and T-37) to props (Gooney Bird) to helicopters (Huey). He married Carolyn Mansfield at Vance Air Force Base Chapel, Enid, Oklahoma, in 1963. Joe served tours in both Korea and Vietnam and was awarded combat medals from both the United States and the Republic of Vietnam. He was awarded the





DUPONT, Joseph Jr. L/Col Joseph DuPont Jr., USAF (Ret) passed away April 6, 2019, at Casa de la Luz, Tucson. He was a quiet and generous man who, above all, loved his wife, his children, and his country. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn; his three children, Shelly, Shanna Garbooshian (Mike) and Daniel; and one granddaughter, Emily Garbooshian. Born April 9, 1935, he grew up in a close-knit Italian family in Bristol, RI. He worked during high school and college for his father's trucking company, DuPont Express, as well as for Narragansett Brewery. After graduating from Colt High School he attended Brown University and graduated in 1957 under the ROTC program. He then began his 28 year career as an Air Force pilot flying everything from jets (T-33 and T-37) to props (Gooney Bird) to helicopters (Huey). He married Carolyn Mansfield at Vance Air Force Base Chapel, Enid, Oklahoma, in 1963. Joe served tours in both Korea and Vietnam and was awarded combat medals from both the United States and the Republic of Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star , Meritorious Service Medal w/1 device, Air Medal w/2 devices, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon w/5 devices, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/1 device. January 31, 1985, he retired as a Lt. Col. at Davis Monthan AFB. After retirement he worked at Loews Ventana Canyon for 12 years where he made many life-long friends. During that time he and his wife enjoyed multiple trips to Hawaii, France, and Italy. He loved doing daily crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and reading copious amounts of mysteries by numerous authors, both American and foreign. Joe considered himself "just an average Joe who got damned lucky". Funeral Mass will be at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close