BROWN, Joseph F. "Joe"
Our beloved Joe went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1936 in N. Braddock, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Alice "doll" Brown; three sons, Joseph "Rob", Daniel and Edward Brown and their wives, four brothers, four sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and two fur babies, Lily and Sheba. Joe answered the call to ministry and became a licensed, local pastor with the United Methodist church where he lovingly ministered to the congregations of Bowie/San Simone UMC, hospital chaplain at NW Hospital, St. James UMC, St. Johns UMC and 1st UMC of Eloy before retiring in 2016. Joe also served and ministered on many walks for the AZ Walk to Emmaus community. The Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Marks UMC, 1431 W. Magee Rd., Tucson, AZ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Sierra Service Youth Project at St. Marks or to the First United Methodist Food Bank of Eloy.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019