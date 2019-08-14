Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. Cicero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CICERO, Joseph F.



85, of Tucson, AZ, died on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (Herd) Cicero; daughter, Kellie (Jerry) Bell; son, Patrick Cicero; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army (1954-1962). He earned a Masters degree in Education (Pittsburg State University) and spent 32 years teaching graphic arts and printing at Pueblo High School. In 2006, the Pueblo High School technology building was renamed the "The Joseph F. Cicero Technology Building" in his honor. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. Honoring his request, no memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pima Animal Care Center or to the Southern Arizona Food Bank. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.







CICERO, Joseph F.85, of Tucson, AZ, died on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (Herd) Cicero; daughter, Kellie (Jerry) Bell; son, Patrick Cicero; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army (1954-1962). He earned a Masters degree in Education (Pittsburg State University) and spent 32 years teaching graphic arts and printing at Pueblo High School. In 2006, the Pueblo High School technology building was renamed the "The Joseph F. Cicero Technology Building" in his honor. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. Honoring his request, no memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pima Animal Care Center or to the Southern Arizona Food Bank. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close