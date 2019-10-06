FIMBRES, Joseph "Joe"



Our beloved Joe went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Joe was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. He could make anyone he came in contact with laugh or smile. Joe will be sincerely missed, the jokes, the pranks and the love he shared. He was a dedicated man who loved working for UMC for over 15 years and spent his last years working for Fred G Acosta Job Corps. Joe is survived by his beautiful wife of 34 years, Julie; his children, Joseph, Elisa and Rebekah; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Julian, Elexa and Donzel. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85706, followed by Joe's Celebration of Life at Joe and Julie's home.







