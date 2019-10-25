In Loving Memory of



THROSSELL, Joseph Henry



October 26, 1988



"A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anquish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. John 16:21



I remember the first time I heard you cry and held you in my arms. I thanked God for blessing us with such a beautiful son, and today we celebrate the day God brought you into this world. He made you from his image and gave you a heart of love that you shared with all. We will always celebrate this day and remember the joy you brought to us. Your love and our love for you is new with each new day.



"Happy Birthday"!!



Love always, Mother, Little Auntie and your family







