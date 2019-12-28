In Loving Memory



THROSSELL, Joseph Henry



10/26/88 - 12/28/10



"I thank God everytime I remember you. Philippians 1:3



Son, with each passing day we remember you with fond memories and long for the day we will be reunited with you. With God's loving peace and comfort we have made it through each year holding on to his promises. We love you and miss you. When we see each other again we will embrace you for eternity.



"For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. 2 Corinthians 4:17-18



Love always, Mother, Little Auntie and your Family.







