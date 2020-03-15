Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Howard Markle. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

MARKLE, Joseph Howard



77, of Tucson, Az, passed away on March 11, 2020 with his family at his bedside after battling a lengthy illness.He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 9,1942 to Joseph George Markle and Nelly Victoria Biggar, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by LaRue Taylor Poust and Pearl Biggar, and his half-brother, Christopher Markle. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Edith Louise Kirby and his two daughters, Melynda (Langdon) Fenn and Krista (Paul) Shively as well as his sister, Vicky Schmidt; his four half-siblings and their spouses, nieces, nephews and five grandsons.Joe grew up in Hughesville, PA and was raised by his aunt and uncle on a farm. His upbringing there and the accompanying experiences undoubtably engrained in him his hard-working habits and provided the foundation for the many hobbies and skills he enjoyed through his life. He graduated from Lycoming College with a bachelor's degree in English and went on to receive a master's degree in Education from the University of Arizona. He left Pennsylvania after college and began his first career as an English teacher in Eli, Nevada and then moved to Tucson where he continued teaching for several more years. As a second career, Joe moved to real estate for some time and eventually ended up working for Hughes/Raytheon from which he retired in 2012.Joe had many talents that he developed and shared with those he knew and loved. He crafted beautiful silver, turquoise, and coral jewelry, he worked with copper and other metals making many items to beautify their home and was well-known as someone who would be willing to help fix or mend most any item brought to him. He rebuilt cars, he fixed those that broke, and mastered any trade he attempted. Ultimately, he and his wife built a second home in Red Hill, New Mexico where he loved to spend the most of his time enjoying the nicer weather, working with the volunteer Fire Department for a time, and riding his quad around the surrounding landscapes. Although he once raced go-karts, his rides on "Oscar" around the state and to Yellowstone were some of his fondest times.His wit and humor were not lost on anyone and were shared with everyone he met. He loved to make people smile and did so until the very end. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.











