|
|
CONFER, Joseph Roy
3/27/1924 - 9/18/2019
Joseph Confer was born on March 27, 1924 in Superior, AZ to Roy and Katherine Confer. Joe spent the first six years of his childhood on the family homestead in Superior, then his family moved to Tucson where he attended elementary school and junior high at Sts. Peter & Paul and graduated from Tucson High School in 1941. He attended the U of A for his freshman year, until duty called and he enlisted in the Army Air Force during WWII. He went to South Dakota for basic training, then, as a 19 year old PFC, he survived the sinking of his troop ship, the HMT Rohna, in the Mediterranean Sea, and went on to serve his country for an extended time in India. He left active duty in 1945, joined the Air Force reserves, and returned to Tucson and the U of A. He met his lifelong love, Betty, also a U of A student, and they were married in September, 1949. In 1951 duty called again, when he was called out of the reserves and back to active duty due to the Korean Conflict. He was sent to Japan, and served his country once again. He finally returned home to Arizona permanently, and settled into raising his family and building his career. Joe earned his BA and MEd from the U of A, and worked in the Amphitheater SchoolDistrict for the next 34 years, as a teacher at Amphi High School and as principal at Nash, Keeling, Prince, and Donaldson elementary schools. In retirement, Joe had time to pursue his love of travel, and his adventures with Betty covered four continents and 27 states. When not travelling, he could be found on "Blue Bayou", his Harley Davidson upon which he enjoyed countless desert rides. Above all, Joe's 95 year legacy is one of dignity, class, courage, intelligence, wisdom, and love - "it was a good ride." Joe was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Betty; his parents; and his four brothers.He is survived by his children, Judy Dye (Ed), Jim Confer (Anne), Barbara Johnson and Shirley Confer; his six grandchildren; and his sister, Betty Jacobs. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd. Reception following at Mountain View Retirement Village, 7900 N. LaCanada Drive. Donations may be made, in Joe's name, to Community Food Bank, Pima Council on Aging, orDisabled American Veterans.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019