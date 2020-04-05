Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Josephine Castro "Jo" Valencia

Josephine Castro "Jo" Valencia Obituary
VALENCIA, Josephine "Jo" Castro

of Green Valley, AZ, left her earthly journey on March 28, 2020. Jo was a successful, highly-respected real estate Broker in Southern AZ for 38 years.

She is survived by daughters, Valerie Bridges of Green Valley, and Vanessa Rothstein of Tubac; granddaughters, Maia Rothstein and Elise Rothstein and 11 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Henry David Valencia; son-in-law, William I. Rothstein; parents, Luis E. and Ysidora Arellano Castro; sisters, Graciela "Grace" Castro and Esther McCormick; brothers, Antonio, Luis C., Ignacio J. "Nash" and Daniel A. Castro

A Memorial Mass will be announced

and celebrated at a future date.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 5, 2020
