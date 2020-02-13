Josephine H. Tellez

Obituary
In Loving Memory of

TELLEZ, Josephine H.

3/9/1939 - 2/13/2019

"Strength and honour are her clothing;and she shall rejoice in time to come.She openeth her mouth with wisdom;and in her tongue is the law of kindness.She looketh well to the ways of her household,and eateth not the bread of idleness.Her children arise up, and call her blessed;her husband also, and he praiseth her.Many daughters have donevirtuously, but thou excellest them all.Favour is deceitful, and beauty is in vain:but a woman that feareth the Lord,she shall be praised.Give her of the fruit of her hands;and let her own works praise her in the gates."

Proverbs 31:25
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 13, 2020
