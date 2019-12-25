GONZALES, Josephine L.
90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on December 19, 2019. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an active member of the Columbiettes a chapter of the Knights of Columbus Council #1200 for over 30 years. She was full of grace and known for her generosity and kindness for all. We will miss her smile and her love for dancing. Josephine is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Arturo M. Gonzales; her children, Gilbert Olivares, Richard Olivares, Ronald Gonzales (Mary), Arturo Gonzales (Georganne), Anna Orantez and Rose Gonzalez; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two brothers, four sisters and many who loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, Prospero Lopez; her mother, Manuela O. Lopez; her brothers, Manuel and Frankie Lopez. Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church where Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m., followed with Mass at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 25, 2019