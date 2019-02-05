BACH, Josephine Marie (Mathamel) was born on April 9, 1919 in Hamtramck, MI. In 1945, Jo moved to Tucson, Arizona and was united in marriage to Cody Bach in 1948. They loved each other's company, their beloved dogs and their summer cabin in the White Mountains of Arizona. Jo cherished life, loved her family and friends, and all animals dearly. Preceding Jo in death were her husband Cody Bach; her brother, Flavius Mathamel; sister-in-law, Lila Mathamel; brother-in-law, Marvin Bach and her Nieces, Kathy Bach and Barbara Henrich. Left to cherish her memory are Donna Bach, her Sister-in-Law in Iowa; her many nieces and nephews and her closest friends, Donna Mobley, Linda Scheck and EvaLena Duveback-Kent of Tucson. Special thanks to Pacifica Senior Living/Tucson and Casa de la Luz Hospice of Tucson for their outstanding and very loving care of Jo, during her final years. Jo did not wish to have any services after death. However, there will be a gathering of friends at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in the chapel of East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery for a short celebration to honor her life. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 5, 2019