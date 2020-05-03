MASON, Josephine "Jo"



91, of Tucson passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020 into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Sam and Chenzie Triolo. Jo is survived by her husband of 69 years and love of her life, Ray Sr. Also survived by daughter, Jody (LLoyd); son, Ray Jr.; granddaughter, Stephanie (Scott); great-grandson, Jon; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; sister, Kathleen (Art) and many cousins. She had a flare for the arts and was a fine pianist, singer and painter. She loved camping and cruises. Her family was everything to her and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Per her wishes she will be cremated and have no services. A special thanks goes to the care givers from Sr. Home Care of Tucson and the Agape Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite animal charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.













