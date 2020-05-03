Josephine "Jo" Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASON, Josephine "Jo"

91, of Tucson passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020 into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Sam and Chenzie Triolo. Jo is survived by her husband of 69 years and love of her life, Ray Sr. Also survived by daughter, Jody (LLoyd); son, Ray Jr.; granddaughter, Stephanie (Scott); great-grandson, Jon; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; sister, Kathleen (Art) and many cousins. She had a flare for the arts and was a fine pianist, singer and painter. She loved camping and cruises. Her family was everything to her and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Per her wishes she will be cremated and have no services. A special thanks goes to the care givers from Sr. Home Care of Tucson and the Agape Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite animal charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved