VOEVODSKY, Josephine Reynolds "Reyn"



was born in Manhattan, New York on September 23, 1937 and died peacefully surrounded by her family at home in Tucson, Arizona on May 19, 2020. Preceded by her beloved husband, Peter, and parents, Josephine Thomas & Richard Reeve; survived by her sons, Steven (Mary Ann) and Michael (Therese) and grandchildren, Hanna, Paule, and Mia, her siblings, Jenifer Kulseth and Philip Spalding; sister-in-law, Jennifer Voevodsky and nieces and nephews, Juan, Tom, Kathy, Greg, Seth, and Matthew.



Reyn's family decided to leave their established New York lives after the war to come to Arizona. On the Bellota Ranch, she grew up embracing the grit and determination of life in the west. Not surprising to those who remember her sharp wit and unparalleled memory, she attended Bishop's School in La Jolla, California and graduated with a degree in history from Stanford University. A fierce devotion to activism and philanthropy throughout her life led her to advance the causes of women's equality, reproductive justice, and environmental protection, serving on the boards of Planned Parenthood, The Haven, and the Sonoran Desert Museum. She was a committed patron of the arts and history of Arizona, serving as a Hostess of the Silver & Turquoise Ball supporting the San Xavier Mission, and many other cultural endeavors. Those of us who were lucky enough to be pulled into her loving and energetic orbit will miss her dearly.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Planned Parenthood Arizona or The Haven.









