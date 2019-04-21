Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Sandoval RAMIREZ. View Sign

RAMIREZ, Josephine Sandoval Our beloved mom, Josie, passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 14, 2019. She had a wonderful, happy and healthy life. It was dementia that finally took her. Born to Francisco and Mercedes Sandoval on November 18, 1923. We were very blessed! She graduated from Tucson High; where in her senior year was placed at Myerson's Department Store where she worked for 36 years until the store closed. Our lovely mom was strong willed, hard-working, proud, generous, loving, active, enjoyed gardening, loved to chat and made her husband (Bert), children and faith her priorities. She was Dad's partner, cheerleader, supporter and strength. Josie is survived by her daughter, Yvonne; sons, David (Becky) and Eric (Elaine); grandchildren, Kenny, Aaron (Maggie), Valerie (Wes), Matthew, Eric (Kasie), Toni (Alex) and Hannah Jo (Matthew); greats, Cameron, Kenadee, Hayden and Makena. We will miss our mom beyond words, will cherish every memory and know she is in heaven with Dad. Thank you to all caregivers who were patient, caring and priceless. A heartfelt thank you especially to Rita and Malena. We appreciate the Casa de La Luz home hospice team, who taught us and supported us the past couple of months. Love you, Mom! Services begin at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary, 240 S. Stone on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with the Viewing from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Rosary at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at the Cathedral, 192 S. Stone at 10:30 a.m. and interment at Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Augustine Cathedral chapter. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.





