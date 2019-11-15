Josephine "Josie" Spare

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine "Josie" Spare.
Service Information
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ
85706
(520)-294-2603
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Margarets
801 N. Grande Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margarets
801 N. Grande Ave
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPARE, Josephine "Josie"

75, of Tucson passed away on November 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Spare. Survived by her sisters, Anna and Margaret; daughters, Fina (Ross) Guisinger and Tracy (Eric) Ratliff; eight grandchildren, Cassy, Anthony, Rene, Eric, Sammy, Felicia, Brie and Raymond. Along with 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. with Mass following on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Margarets, 801 N. Grande Ave. Gravesite Service immediately following at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Tucson, AZ   (520) 294-2603
funeral home direction icon