SPARE, Josephine "Josie"
75, of Tucson passed away on November 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Spare. Survived by her sisters, Anna and Margaret; daughters, Fina (Ross) Guisinger and Tracy (Eric) Ratliff; eight grandchildren, Cassy, Anthony, Rene, Eric, Sammy, Felicia, Brie and Raymond. Along with 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. with Mass following on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Margarets, 801 N. Grande Ave. Gravesite Service immediately following at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2019