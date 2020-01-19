Joshua Thomas Grabenbauer (1985 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Brother..."
    - David Kimnel
  • ":)"
  • "You were a great friend, and you will be Remembered My..."
    - Michael Hyson
  • "Rest in Paradise Josh .. This doesn't seem real"
    - Martina Hill
  • "Love you and miss you Josh. Rest easy brother. See you..."
    - April Langford
Service Information
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-747-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church,
1800 S. Kolb Rd.
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
GRABENBAUER, Joshua Thomas

was born on July 4, 1985 and passed away January 12, 2020. Josh died in his sleep from smoke inhalation from a fire at his home. In addition to his parents KAM and Stephen (GB), Josh is survived by his brother, Anthony and his two sons, Gabriel Campos (mother - Miranda Campos) and Josue Martin (mother - Celina Martin), along with a large extended family. The Celebration of J.T.'s life will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd., Tucson AZ. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
