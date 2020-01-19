GRABENBAUER, Joshua Thomas
was born on July 4, 1985 and passed away January 12, 2020. Josh died in his sleep from smoke inhalation from a fire at his home. In addition to his parents KAM and Stephen (GB), Josh is survived by his brother, Anthony and his two sons, Gabriel Campos (mother - Miranda Campos) and Josue Martin (mother - Celina Martin), along with a large extended family. The Celebration of J.T.'s life will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd., Tucson AZ. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020