GURGEVICH, Joy Kettler My Darling Wife, Joy, Our Lord welcomed you into heaven one year ago today. Not a moment passes without blessing me with so many thoughts of the Love we shared together. Each day, I thank God for bringing us together… and I say, "Thank You, God, for this wonderful woman; my darling wife, Joy." Darling, you are the greatest blessing in my life. I will always love you; always and in all ways. Your, Steven
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 22, 2019