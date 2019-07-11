DUNSHEE, Joyce



85, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in the St. Louis area, Joyce attended the University of Missouri, Columbia and after graduation worked for Ralston Purina. She married John Dunshee in 1956 and soon thereafter became a mother, PTA volunteer, and talented knitter. Joyce moved with her family to Tucson in 1974 where she was especially fond of morning walks with friends. Later in life she worked as a realtor and volunteered at both the Tucson Book Barn and the newborn intensive care unit at Tucson Medical Center. Her extensive travels included visits to all seven continents. At the time of her death, Joyce was living at Atria Campana Del Rio. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren, her brother, two nephews, a niece, and her former spouse. Arrangements for a private memorial have been made by the family. In Joyce's memory, please read a good book. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 11 to July 14, 2019