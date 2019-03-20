Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Elaine VERBURG. View Sign

VERBURG, Joyce Elaine age 70, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after struggling with her health for the last dozen years. Her tenacity and strong will allowed her time to welcome her three grandchildren, Trevor, Madeline, and Vivian, into the world, and provide them with many wonderful memories. She and her husband Edwin celebrated 50 years of marriage in September 2018 with a train trip, stopping in one of their favorite places as newlyweds, Jack London Square in Oakland, California. Surrounded by those who loved her, her final moments were pain free, peaceful, and dignified. Joyce was an educated, opinioned, and devoted liberal. While raising her two children, she readily stepped forward whether as a PTA president, Girl Scout leader, or unflappable hostess for huge business get-togethers. After her children were grown, Joyce pursued her passion to help others, and worked as a long-term substitute teacher for children with disabilities, and later became the General Manager of the Arlington County Food Bank, where she organized assistance for hundreds of people every week before she retired in 2003. After she and Ed retired in Arizona, she began volunteering at the Pima Animal Care Center, and was a member of the San Xavier Kiwanis Club in Tucson, which helps to provide local children with school supplies and holiday gifts. Last year, she was the First Lady of the Southwest District of Kiwanis International, and traveled extensively with Governor Ed across Arizona, New Mexico, and El Paso County, Texas to support clubs and members as they pursued their mission of helping children in their communities. Joyce was born to Stanley and Bertha Majack in New Jersey. She and Ed retired to Tucson, AZ in 2005 after living in Arlington, VA for over 35 years. Joyce is survived by her doting husband, two dogs, two daughters, three grandchildren, two sisters, many loving nieces and nephews, and a number of other relatives and close friends. In lieu of flowers, Joyce would have appreciated donations to: The Kiwanis Club of San Xavier, ATTN: Phil Kaslo, Treasurer, 3170 N. Calle Castellon, Tucson, AZ 85745. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.





6781 N. Thornydale Rd. #253

Tucson , AZ 85741

