GOODMAN, Joyce F.



86, passed August 20, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born June 10, 1934 to Omer and Lucille (Reising) Laubenthal in Elyria, Ohio. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tyler D. Goodman; kids, Grace Goodman and Grant Goodman of Tucson, AZ and sister, Louise Laubenthal Leivers who also resides in Tucson, AZ.



She graduated from Elyria High School and attended College Miami in Oxford, Ohio and also attended the UofA. Joyce met her Husband Tyler D. Goodman in 1954 and lived in Elyria, Ohio. However, moved to Tucson in 1956 due to her health. Joyce and Tyler were the 11th members to join the OVCC.



Some of Joyce's life achievements: Accountant, Foster Care Review Board participant, Green Valley Tax Service, Legal Administrator, TPA officer, Girl Scout leader, Casa de los Ninos volunteer, Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens docent.



Interment Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Mausoleum in Tucson, AZ for family members only. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date and a Celebration of life later this fall will be announced. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









