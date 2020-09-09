1/1
Joyce F. Goodman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOODMAN, Joyce F.

86, passed August 20, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born June 10, 1934 to Omer and Lucille (Reising) Laubenthal in Elyria, Ohio. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tyler D. Goodman; kids, Grace Goodman and Grant Goodman of Tucson, AZ and sister, Louise Laubenthal Leivers who also resides in Tucson, AZ.

She graduated from Elyria High School and attended College Miami in Oxford, Ohio and also attended the UofA. Joyce met her Husband Tyler D. Goodman in 1954 and lived in Elyria, Ohio. However, moved to Tucson in 1956 due to her health. Joyce and Tyler were the 11th members to join the OVCC.

Some of Joyce's life achievements: Accountant, Foster Care Review Board participant, Green Valley Tax Service, Legal Administrator, TPA officer, Girl Scout leader, Casa de los Ninos volunteer, Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens docent.

Interment Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Mausoleum in Tucson, AZ for family members only. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date and a Celebration of life later this fall will be announced. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved