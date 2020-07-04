1/1
Joyce K. Wasil
1935 - 2020
WASIL, Joyce K.

was born in Old Bridge, NJ on April 22, 1935 and passed away on June 24, 2020. She retired from TMC after 20 + years of service. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Schlotterer (Dave); Diane Biagianti (Michael Rovere); and Debbi Pacheco; her two sisters and four brothers; grandchildren; Melissa (Meradith), Cryssy (Jackson), Rupert, Bonni, and Dante; and four great-grandsons. She will always be remembered for her love of family, her kindness, and her welcoming smile. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org). May she rest in eternal peace.




Published in Arizona Daily Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
