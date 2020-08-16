AROS, Joyce L.Age: 94, July 27, 2020, Joy passed away among family. Born and raised in Santa Monica, CA in July 1926 to David and Vera Rowland. She met her late husband Barney at a USO dance during WWII and married in May 1946. They moved to Tucson where Barney's family lived. Joy is survived by her brother in England, David (Gerry); her three children, David (Carolyn), Diana and Susan (Dave); seven grandchildren, Mark (Kary), Eric, Jim, Christina (Don), Jeff, Melissa (Curt), Laurie and 14 great-grandchildren. Joy loved the beach, hiking, camping, lake activities, tennis and traveling. She was active with her children, PTA, and Cub Scout Den Mother. She was active in church and taught Sunday school. She joined charitable clubs at Skyline C.C., Suburban Women's Club (President) and Daughters of the Nile. She volunteered 30 years at TMC Hospital. She was loved by family and friends for her loving, caring, giving heart and enthusiasm for life. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Her laughter and beautiful smile made everything joyful. God Bless our Beautiful Mother Services at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. (520-295-8407) TBA.