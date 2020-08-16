1/1
Joyce L. Aros
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AROS, Joyce L.

Age: 94, July 27, 2020, Joy passed away among family. Born and raised in Santa Monica, CA in July 1926 to David and Vera Rowland. She met her late husband Barney at a USO dance during WWII and married in May 1946. They moved to Tucson where Barney's family lived. Joy is survived by her brother in England, David (Gerry); her three children, David (Carolyn), Diana and Susan (Dave); seven grandchildren, Mark (Kary), Eric, Jim, Christina (Don), Jeff, Melissa (Curt), Laurie and 14 great-grandchildren. Joy loved the beach, hiking, camping, lake activities, tennis and traveling. She was active with her children, PTA, and Cub Scout Den Mother. She was active in church and taught Sunday school. She joined charitable clubs at Skyline C.C., Suburban Women's Club (President) and Daughters of the Nile. She volunteered 30 years at TMC Hospital. She was loved by family and friends for her loving, caring, giving heart and enthusiasm for life. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Her laughter and beautiful smile made everything joyful. God Bless our Beautiful Mother Services at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. (520-295-8407) TBA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85706
5202942603
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved