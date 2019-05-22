Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lebda. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Service 11:00 AM EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY Send Flowers Obituary

LEBDA, Joyce



89, passed away in her sleep on May 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lebda Sr. and is survived by her children, Frank (Lisa) Lebda Jr. and Lori (Phil) Lebda Howell and their children. Joyce grew up in Chicago, Illinois and later served in the Air Force, where she met the love of her life. They honeymooned in Hawaii while stationed there together and Hickam AFB. She had to leave the service to start a family and became a homemaker. After raising the family, she and Frank Sr. enjoyed traveling in their RV until his passing in 1990. Joyce enjoyed volunteering at DMAFB and the VA hospital when she wasn't traveling with family and friends or to see family and friends. We'd like to thank DMAFB, SAVAHCS, Sierra Del Sol and TMC Hospice for the wonderful care Mom received throughout her string of maladies. Mom was well taken care of...always. Thank you all. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, followed by a graveside burial.







