MARTIN, Joyce Peter "Pete"who was born in Tucson, Arizona at the Stork's Nest on October 18, 1926, died on May 5, 2020 in Escondido, California of natural causes. She was married to Tom Martin for 47 years until Tom's death and is survived by her children, Chuck Martin (Kris) living in Tucson and Merri Furler (Juan) living in Escondido, and her four grandchildren, Michael and Annie in Tucson and Chase and Emily in California. Annie King (James) are the parents of her one great-grandson, Avery. She is also survived by her older sisters, Carol Hauff and Lois Burke, and numerous nieces and a nephew.She had a full life. She owned and rode horses and was Tucson Rodeo royalty when she was young. She liked to garden and go camping and fishing while raising her family. She decided to go back to the University of Arizona to become a nurse when her children were teenagers. Pete worked as a Psychiatric nurse at various facilities in Tucson, including the UofA. Most of her nursing career was working with juveniles, which she truly enjoyed. After retiring from nursing, she volunteered for many years with the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team. She traveled to various areas of the eastern U.S. and Caribbean soon after a disaster happened, and her camping skills certainly came in handy. She was at the New York Port Authority after the 9/11 incident, the Oklahoma City bombing, Hurricane Katrina, and numerous other disasters, including the devastating fire on Mt. Lemmon.Until her late 80's, Pete lived in a home that she and Tom built on a large lot along the Tanque Verde Wash. She moved to Merri's home in California last August after living at Atria Bell Court Gardens for several years. She made many friends during her life, including Silas Hurts, a life-long family friend. We all will miss Pete. Thank you to Silvarado Hospice, San Diego, for your kind and compassionate care. A memorial service is planned for sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Red Cross.