Joyce Verran
1941 - 2020
VERRAN, Joyce

Beloved daughter, friend, colleague, and esteemed nurse scientist died on August 10, 2020. Although Joyce was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1941 she considered herself a Tucson native after moving here as a small child. After graduating from Tucson High, she began her nursing career at the Los Angeles County Hospital. She obtained her nursing degrees, Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate from the University of Arizona. She was the first director of nursing at the then University of Arizona Medical Center Hospital. She taught at the College of Nursing for 25 years advancing to the ranks of professor and serving as a Division Director. After retiring from the UofA she joined the faculty at the University of Colorado College of Nursing as a professor. Joyce was a nationally and internationally recognized nursing expert dedicated to preparing the next generation of nursing system researchers. She was a pioneer in advancing the understanding of contemporary systems research design and measurement and was sought out by scholars and health care leaders for her knowledge of instrumentation and analysis. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Melvin Verran. She will be sorely missed by her adopted sister, Lisa Heltemes and family. Dr. Verran's humor, generosity and wisdom will be remembered by the many colleagues and students whose lives she touched. A Celebration of her Life will be delayed due to social-distancing and will occur post COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Sigma Foundation for Nursing, 550 W. North St., Indianapolis, IN 46202 (please notate as a tribute donation in honor of Joyce) or the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 22, 2020
I rarely look at Facebook but just saw Joyce’s obituary, which saddened me greatly. Nursing research education and practice has lost a beacon who drew many to her bright light. Her depth of knowledge and sense of humor were an amazing combination. I’ll never forget how loudly she laughed when, at a UA faculty meeting I said quite deadpan that my department had suddenly acquired all the items that had been reported as stolen from another department earlier in that meeting.
I am sad that our paths will never cross again.
Mary
Friend
