82, of Tucson, passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born on January 19, 1937 to John and Sybil Gates in Edgewood, IA. She graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1955. Joycia worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Amphitheater Public School District. Joycia is survived by her loving sons, John and Jeff Huebner; grandchildren, AJ (Britney), Jeremy, Jennifer, Kelsey (Carlos), and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Reese, Reed, and Jackson; beloved cats, Pixie and Paisley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Weinzapfel; brother, Robert Gates (Linda). A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joycia's name to Pathways Hospice, 3931 E. Paradise Falls, Suite 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 or .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019