Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joycia Weinzapfel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joycia Bea Weinzapfel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joycia Bea Weinzapfel Obituary
WEINZAPFEL, Joycia Bea

82, of Tucson, passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born on January 19, 1937 to John and Sybil Gates in Edgewood, IA. She graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1955. Joycia worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Amphitheater Public School District. Joycia is survived by her loving sons, John and Jeff Huebner; grandchildren, AJ (Britney), Jeremy, Jennifer, Kelsey (Carlos), and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Reese, Reed, and Jackson; beloved cats, Pixie and Paisley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Weinzapfel; brother, Robert Gates (Linda). A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joycia's name to Pathways Hospice, 3931 E. Paradise Falls, Suite 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 or .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Download Now