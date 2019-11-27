BORJON, Juan M. Jr.,
83, passed away November 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 26, 1935 in Morenci, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Evangelina Borjon and their children, Juan Borjon III, Nydia Borjon, Lorena Cates (Don), Francisca Borjon, Tomas Borjon (Teresa), Elisa Patino (Rick), Lucinda Borjon, Ysette Higgins (Travis) and Griselda Borjon; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five sisters. He graduated from Morenci High School, where he was a natural athlete lettering in five sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track and Tennis. After high school, he played football at Eastern Arizona College then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a Specialist in the 11th Airborne Division. He earned a certificate at the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio. He returned to Morenci and worked as a copper miner for 23 years at Phelps Dodge Corp. He later moved his family to Tucson, earned his Associates Degree, and was employed by Sunnyside School District. He had a great love for his Catholic faith, his family, and many friends. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 27, 2019