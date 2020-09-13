FERNANDEZ, Juan Moreno



January 4, 1927 passed September 3, 2020.



Passed peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93.



--



Juan served our country in the USAF for over 20 years.



Upon retirement he lived life to the fullest, was an entrepreneur opening stores in Spain, loved golf, enjoyed being in movies.



His greatest joy was in his children and grandchildren.



--



Juan is survived by his six daughters, Paulette, Kathy, Brenda, Pat, Sandra and Sofia; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.



--



Arrangements by the UofA WILLED BODY PROGRAM.









