Juan R. Castillo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan R. Castillo.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CASTILLO, Juan R.

88, passed away on January 2, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Juan J. Castillo; daughters, Francisca Degen (Charles), Irene Castillo, Teresa Castillo, Maria Buster (Edward) and Elsa Tadeo (Philip); brothers, Jose Hernandez and Isidro Hernandez; sister, Amelia Silva; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luisa Castillo

and brother, Antonio Hernandez.

Services will begin with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2019. Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery.

--

Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.