GUTIERREZ, Juanita Estrella 81, of Tucson, departed to her heavenly home into God's embrace on February 3, 2019. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Calistro and Maria Flores Estrella. She enjoyed doll collecting, reading, sewing, antiques, miniatures and most importantly being with family. We will miss hearing her speak and sing in our Yaqui language, her funny sense of humor, her smile and her laughter. She is survived by her husband, Guillermo Gutierrez; children, Valentina Martinez, Irene Suarez, Marcos Gutierrez, Alex Gutierrez, Marylou Gutierrez (Manuel), Rita Lindsey (Samuel) and Rosie Gutierrez (Tony); 27 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Living Word Assembly of God, 3602 S. 12th Ave., followed by an all-night vigil at New Pascua, 4768 W. Calle Vicam at 7:30 p.m. Interment on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Monte Calvario Cemetery, New Pascua Pueblo. We thank our Lord for our mother, we will love you forever. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.





