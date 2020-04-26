TEBO, Judith "Judi" Ann
made her transition April 10, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was born May 16, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana. She graduated from Marion (Indiana) High School, attended Indiana University, San Diego State College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in food and nutrition from the University of Arizona. She did an extensive amount of volunteer work while she was raising her family. Although she enjoyed her career in real estate, her first love was teaching and she continued to substitute teach long after her retirement from TUSD. As per her request, there will be no viewing, funeral or burial with East Lawn providing the arrangements for cremation. She is survived by her children, David, Douglas (Rick), Donald, Julie (Mark) Gunther, Dann and six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 26, 2020