YAGER, Judith B.



95, Judy went to be with her departed husband, Bill, on November 8, 2019, just after celebrating her 95th birthday with family. Judy was born in Kandiyohi, Minnesota on October 27, 1924. She graduated high school and then trained and worked for the National Weather Service as a weather observer in Indianapolis. She met Bill there, the love of her life. As a pilot he checked the weather quite often, and even more frequently after he met Judy. They were married 68 years. Judy and Bill moved to Tucson in 1976 with Lear Jet. After Bill's retirement in 1985, they traveled across the country in their RV where Judy scouted out antique stores for sewing paraphernalia. Judy was known for her love of quilting and crafting. She was a long time member of the Tucson Quilters Guild and won several ribbons for her innovative designs and hand quilting. Judy and Bill are both loved and deeply missed by their family: three daughters and their spouses, Kenci and Randy Lewis; Kristin and Thurman Watson; Kali and Chito Sapalo; niece, Janis Newton; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank the residents of Villa Hermosa for their five years of love and friendship for Judy after Bill passed and Starfish Care Homes for their care and compassion during her final two months. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL on East Broadway. In lieu of flowers, Judy's charities of choice are and the YMCA of Southern Arizona.







